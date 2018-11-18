SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS MEN'S BASKETBALL UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chris Silva scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 90-55 rout of George Washington in the consolation game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament.

AP/Jessica Hill

A.J. Lawson added 19 points and nine boards for the Gamecocks (3-2), who put the game away early against the winless Colonials (0-5).

South Carolina scored the first 18 points, capped by a 3-pointer from Tre Campbell less than 5 minutes into the game. He was 3-for-3 from behind the arc in first half. A 3-pointer by Lawson seven minutes later pushed the lead to 40-6. The Gamecocks went into halftime up 56-18 at the half and cruised after intermission, leading by as many as 42 points. Terry Nolan Jr. led George Washington with 13 points. The Colonials shot 28 percent from the field, including just four baskets on 27 shots in the first half, when the game was decided.

ADDITIONAL INFO FROM THE SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT