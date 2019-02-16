SOUTH CAROLINA MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Carolina came back from an early deficit to beat Texas A&M 84-77.

The game followed a familiar script for the Gamecocks. In the first half, the Aggies couldn’t miss, shooting almost 55 percent from the floor and using a 14-3 run to take control of the game. The Aggies led by as much as 13, as the Gamecocks were disorganized on both ends of the court.

South Carolina started to get back in the game with a strong finish to the half, but still trailed 42-35 at the break. It then chipped away at Texas A&M’s lead in the first four minutes of the half. Tre Campbell made a layup, and then hit a three to tie the game at 50, the first tie of the game. TJ Starks missed a layup, and Hassani Gravett outran everybody for a layup and South Carolina’s first lead of the game.

Texas A&M scored the next five points to reclaim the lead, and the teams went back and forth as South Carolina made eight of ten shots. Campbell made another three with 9:36 left to put South Carolina ahead for good. Starks made a free throw, and then A.J. Lawson got open in the corner for three. Starks added a layup, but Lawson made a free throw and then hit another three. Chris Silva scored the next four points on an angry dunk and a pair of free throws to cap South Carolina’s version of the 14-3 run and give it a 72-62 lead.

Texas A&M was able to give the game some drama in the final minute, taking advantage of missed free throws and getting the lead down to six as South Carolina struggled to hold onto the ball.

South Carolina made a season-high 16 threes on 31 attempts, the fourth time in the last five games it has made double digit threes and shot better than 50 percent. The strong shooting did not carry over to the foul line, where South Carolina was just 14-22. Gravett, normally an 84 percent shooter, was just 2-6, and it took Silva going a perfect 7-7 from the line to make the numbers decent.

