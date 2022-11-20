The losing streak now stands at three for South Carolina men's basketball after it dropped all three games of the Charleston Classic.

After a blowout loss to Colordao State on Thursday and a more competitive performance in a nine-point loss to Davidson on Friday, the Gamecocks took on Furman in the consolation game of the tournament and fell 79-60 in a Sunday morning affair.

One positive for South Carolina (2-3) was starting point guard Meechie Johnson returned to the starting lineup after missing the Davidson game with an injury, but he was still not quite at full go with only 26 minutes of action.

Just as they did on Friday, Chico Carter Jr. and GG Jackson carried the offense. The duo scored 26 and 12 points respectively against the Wildcats to account for nearly two-thirds of the team's points. Once again the duo provided South Carolina's only consistent scoring threats; Jackson dropped in 19 points and Carter added 17.

But for Lamont Paris, some of the more base level mistakes will be a concern coming out of this game. His team shot just 9-of-16 from the free throw line, gave up 10 offensive rebounds which led to 10 second-chance points and turned the ball over 17 times in a choppy performance. And it was never choppier than a first half stretch where nearly six minutes elapsed between points, allowing Furman (3-2) to seize all of the control.

By the time Johnson finally broke the drought with a 3-pointer, the damage was done. Furman had turned an early 18-15 deficit into a 30-18 lead, and South Carolina never led again. Four different Paladins scored in double figures, led by Garrett Hien's 20 points and Jalen Slawson's 14.

Most of the second half was a fight to stay within single-digits and try to get in position for a late run to steal a win. The margin stood at eight points with 13 minutes remaining when Furman led 53-45, but a young, inexperienced team finally succumbed in the midst of its third game in less than 72 hours. Another patch of play over five minutes without a made field goal thwarted any chance of a possible comeback, and gave Furman an opportunity to make it ugly.

They took advantage.

Bob Richey's team went on a late 12-3 run, leading by as many as 21 points in what quickly snowballed away into a rout.

If there is one positive for South Carolina coming out of a deflating weekend, it is that it will have nearly a full week to re-group and attempt to respond. The Gamecocks will be back in action next back on their home floor on Friday against South Caroilna Upsate in a one-game pit stop before returning back to the road to close out November.