MBB: Tennessee stifles South Carolina

#22 Tennessee shut down South Carolina for a 66-46 win in Knoxville.

Entering the game, there were two things Frank Martin wanted the Gamecocks to do: cut down on turnovers and cut down on fouls. They did neither.

South Carolina’s first three possessions ended in turnovers. South Carolina had already been whistled for three fouls before it scored a point.

An early 8-0 run gave South Carolina a 8-2 lead, but Tennessee answered with an 11-2 run. The teams went back and forth for a while, and Jacobi Wright gave South Carolina a 21-19 lead with a three with 3:23 left in the first half. But another Tennessee run, this time 11-3, put the Volunteers in control at halftime and they never looked back in the second half.

Tennessee opened up a 16-point lead early in the second half, and South Carolina could never get closer than 10 after that. Every time the Gamecocks had a chance, there was a turnover, missed free throw, or foul.

“We’ve got to eliminate the turnovers,” Martin said. “I’ve never been in this predicament where a team turns it over so many times. Some of it is just nonsense and lackadaisical passing.”