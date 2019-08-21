While Feaster could still win the competition in the final 10 days leading up to kick off Aug. 31, there are a few other guys who have “busted their tail” and are still firmly in the mix for the job.

When Tavien Feaster enrolled at South Carolina, it looked like it was a forgone conclusion the graduate transfer would be the starter once the season kicked off, but the competition is still very much in the air.

“Rico’s probably had the best camp since he’s been here. Tavien’s done a good job since he’s been here and worked extremely hard,” offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon said. “Mon (Denson), Kevin Harris, all those guys have picked it up. I think getting Tavien in helped up the level of competitiveness in that room…In some way, shape or form, those guys are willing to play whether that’s offense and/or special teams.”

Dowdle seems to be the main competition to Feaster as a senior who’s started 29 games the last three years with almost 1,700 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The biggest problem for Dowdle has always been staying healthy, which is something he’s been now throughout the majority of camp now and it’s paying dividends in practice.

“He’s 100 percent healthy and looks like Rico freshman year against Tennessee running now the way he was running it then,” Jake Bentley said. “He’s really looking good and a lot more confident.”

Dowdle did miss a little time with a bone bruise on his leg, but it hasn’t hindered him much; he was back at practice Tuesday and McClendon described it more as precautionary to try and maintain his health for the season.



“Going into the season, that’s the healthiest you’re going to be at that position all year,” he said. “You want to make sure you’re doing a good job guys are as healthy as they can possibly be.”

Denson, who is finally healthy after battling some hamstring issues last season is “freaking making some plays,” as Bentley describes it, and Harris has matured quickly as a freshman in the Gamecocks’ system.

They’re trying to compete with Feaster, who comes in as a graduate transfer ready to earn a spot in the team’s two-back system.

After coming in later to camp and missing time with an infected tooth, Feaster’s impressed the coaching staff with his ability to catch on and do some different things away from the line of scrimmage.

“One thing he does an exceptional job of is he’s really good in space,” McClendon said. “He has really natural receiving ability and catches the ball well out of the backfield. And he’s extremely smart. He’s a guy that didn’t take long to pick up what we’re doing and what we’re asking him to do."

The Gamecocks are focusing now on being a more two-back system where a couple of backs shoulder the load while there’s a No. 3 and 4 option ready to go in if need be.

While McClendon said it’s “conceivable” Feaster starts opening day, nothing set in stone yet and the coaches still want to see a few more things before making an ultimate decision.

No matter who wins the job, McClendon said all four will play in some capacity this year.

“You have those other guys that busted their tail and done a good job this camp. It’ll be interesting to see if they keep it going,” he said. “All those guys have worked extremely hard and earned a place to go play in some way, shape or form.”