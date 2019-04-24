GamecockCentral.com

Will Muschamp took over a reeling South Carolina program in December 2015 that was coming off a 3-win season and in need of a dramatic program overhaul.

There is plenty of work to be done on the recruiting trail and on the field to get the program to the desired place, to be sure. It would also be hard to ignore tangible signs of roster improvement under Muschamp and his staff.



We take a closer look at the biggest positional turnaround under Muschamp, and which position the staff must address going forward.

