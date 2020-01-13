ROCK HILL, S.C. - Rock Hill (S.C.) class of 2021 tight end Robbie Ouzts likes to keep it low key, so you might not already know that the 6-foot-4, 246-pounder is one of the state's most highly recruited prospects for his class.

In an age when most prospects can't wait to pull up their Twitter app to deliver the news of a new offer - not that there's anything wrong with that - Outzs is happy to just focus on athletics and academics.

But as low key as Ouzts is off the field, he stands out on it, and schools were eventually going to take notice. As word has gotten out, 13 schools have already offered, with more likely on the way.