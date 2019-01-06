Ingram's talents were on full display Sunday afternoon in the Chargers 23-17 victory over Baltimore in the AFC Wild Card game.

South Carolina got used to watching Melvin Ingram make big plays in big games.

It was fitting that the outside linebacker's fumble recovery with seconds remaining sealed the win after Ingram harassed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson all game long.



Ingram finished with a team-high 7 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

According to a Tweet from ProFootballReference, since 1999, the first year we have all those individual defensive stats, no player has put up numbers like that in a playoff game.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Ingram had 21.5 career sacks during his four-year run at South Carolina.