@GamecockCentral

South Carolina's COVID pause will continue for at least the next week.

The Gamecocks announced today that after the latest round of testing Wednesday the earliest team activities could resume would be Dec. 16, which means at least one more game will be canceled.

South Carolina announced its game with George Washington, which was scheduled for Dec. 14 is canceled after the latest round of tests and subsequent quarantine period.

The Gamecocks tested Wednesday and testing "will continue during the suspension of team activities," according to a release.

The suspension of team activities does put in jeopardy the annual rivalry game against Clemson Dec. 19, which is just three days after the earliest South Carolina could get back on the court.

The testing process will continue during the suspension of the team's activities, which pending negative test results, would resume on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the earliest. Further updates will be announced when available.

South Carolina announced its pause Tuesday night due positive tests coming back after the Gamecocks played Houston.

Since then they've not been able to practice or prepare in anyway in person.

“We’re just circling right now. We all got tested again today. We all will get tested again tomorrow. Some of those results will confirm or determine the future," Martin said on his call-in show. "The one thing that is in stone is we could not practice today and cannot play a game tomorrow and more than likely won't be able to practice Friday," Frank Martin said on his call-in show Wednesday.

"Moving forward we got no idea when next day where we can convene and start practice. We’re still too raw to have a drop dead date of when we’re doing this.”