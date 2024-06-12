Slowly but surely, the slate for year three under Lamont Paris is starting to take shape.

Two pieces of news regarding South Carolina men's basketball's 2024-25 schedule dropped on Wednesday. First, Virginia Tech put out a release from the Fort Myers invitational detailing the inclusion of campus games before the event. The Hokies will join South Carolina, Michigan and Xavier in the Florida event with games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 25, and each of the four teams will also play campus home games as part of the event.

According to Virginia Tech's release, South Carolina will host the Mercer Bears on Nov. 21.

Mercer finished last season 16-17 overall and lost SEC road trips to Alabama and Georgia.

The ACC-SEC challenge is also back for another season according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who reported the Gamecocks will be on the road this time. After hosting and beating Notre Dame in the challenge a year ago, South Carolina will head up to Boston to take on Boston College in this year's edition. The Eagles went 20-16 overall last year, finishing 11th in the ACC and qualifying for the NIT.

South Carolina is scheduled to open its season against North Florida at home on Nov. 4, and also has a road trip to Indiana locked in for Nov. 16. The Gamecocks will host Clemson and East Carolina, but dates for those games are still to be determined.

