GamecockCentral - Men's SEC hoops schedule announced

Men's SEC hoops schedule announced
Basketball season is less than three weeks away, part of South Carolina's basketball schedule is set.
The SEC revealed it's conference schedule Friday morning, with teams now knowing when and where their SEC games are for the 2020-21 season.
The Gamecocks will start league play Dec. 29 at Kentucky before their SEC-mandated open date then host Texas A&M.
It's the seventh time in nine years the Gamecocks will begin on the road.
They'll have home and homes with Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Missouri. Their home games include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and A&M with road trips to Kentucky, Florida LSU and Vanderbilt.
Full schedule:
Dec. 29 at Kentucky
Jan. 6 vs. Texas A&M
Jan. 9 at Ole Miss
Jan. 12 vs. Tennessee
Jan. 16 at LSU
Jan. 19 at Missouri
Jan. 23 vs. Auburn
Jan. 27 - Georgia
Jan. 30 at Vanderbilt
Feb. 3 at Florida
Feb. 6 - Mississippi State
Feb. 9 - Alabama
Feb. 13 - Ole Miss
Feb. 16 - at Tennessee
Feb. 20 - Missouri
Feb. 24 - at Mississippi State
Feb. 27 - at Georgia
March 2 – Arkansas
The non-conference slate is scheduled to start Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
The Gamecocks also have a few non-conference matchups that are official with Clemson reportedly coming to Colonial Life Arena Dec. 19 with Wofford coming on Dec. 10. SC State will also come in for a game scheduled for Dec. 23.
They'll also travel to Kansas City for a multi-team event, playing Northwestern Nov. 28 and either TCU or Tulsa the day afterwards.
There's also a game scheduled at Houston, although the time and date for that is unknown.
The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-13 season where they finished 10-8 and sixth in the SEC.
Coming into this season they're considered the No. 60 team in KenPom with about 70 percent of their production returning.