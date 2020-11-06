GamecockCentral - Men's SEC hoops schedule announced

Basketball season is less than three weeks away, part of South Carolina's basketball schedule is set.

The SEC revealed it's conference schedule Friday morning, with teams now knowing when and where their SEC games are for the 2020-21 season.

The Gamecocks will start league play Dec. 29 at Kentucky before their SEC-mandated open date then host Texas A&M.

It's the seventh time in nine years the Gamecocks will begin on the road.

They'll have home and homes with Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Missouri. Their home games include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and A&M with road trips to Kentucky, Florida LSU and Vanderbilt.