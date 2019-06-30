The former Gamecock best known for his dramatic walk-off single in the 2010 College World Series will join the American League All Stars in Cleveland on July 9.

Kansas City Royal outfielder and former Gamecock Whit Merrifield is headed to his first-ever MLB All-Star Game, it was announced Sunday.

Merrifield is hitting .301, good for eighth in the Majors to go with a league-leading 106 hits and 173 total bases. Merrifield was announced as a reserve outfielder and is the only representative from the Royals.

In three-plus seasons in the Majors, Merrifield has hit .295 and is on pace to lead the league in hits for the second consecutive year.

The All-Star Game can be seen on Fox at 7:30 p.m. on July 9.