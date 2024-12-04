Merry Flipmas: Gamecocks land third flip on signing day, Damola Ajidahun

Make it three flips on signing day.

After flipping No. 3 overall JUCO commit Zavion Hardy and flipping local tight end Mike Tyler from LSU, South Carolina scored one more surprise on early signing day.

South Carolina flipped Georgia Tech-committed offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun, adding more depth to a position of need. The Greensboro, Ga. native is ranked as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals, and the No. 201 overall player.

The 6'6" 290 lbs OT held offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Florida, among others. He visited South Carolina several times this season. Ajidahun becomes the third 4-star addition to the class today, giving the Gamecocks a strong push, with a few more names still remaining into the later signing period, including 4-star WR Donovan Murph.



