Messina talks stellar summer before senior year
The Gamecocks have done well recruiting the state of South Carolina over the last few classes, and once again have some of the better prospects committed for its 2021 class.
One of those is Cole Messina who commitment spoke with GamecockCentral recapping a busy summer.
“I probably describe myself as energetic. I’m an energetic person,” Messina said. “I don’t know, I think I’m like a captain on the field. I think I’m a leader.”
Not a member of GamecockCentral.com? Jump in today to get the most accurate, in-depth coverage for 60% OFF your first year!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news