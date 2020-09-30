The Gamecocks have done well recruiting the state of South Carolina over the last few classes, and once again have some of the better prospects committed for its 2021 class.

One of those is Cole Messina who commitment spoke with GamecockCentral recapping a busy summer.

“I probably describe myself as energetic. I’m an energetic person,” Messina said. “I don’t know, I think I’m like a captain on the field. I think I’m a leader.”

Not a member of GamecockCentral.com? Jump in today to get the most accurate, in-depth coverage for 60% OFF your first year!