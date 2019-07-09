News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 08:37:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Michael Wyman's response to teammate choosing UNC

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGMyles Murphy's commitment ceremony didn't go the way teammate Michael Wyman wanted Monday, but the South Carolina commitment said he understands his frie...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}