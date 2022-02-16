Mid-Week Football Recruiting Update
We are officially over halfway through February, and that means we are thankfully over halfway through the football recruiting dead period. As this quiet period begins to come to a close, a number ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news