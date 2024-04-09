Who: South Carolina (22-10) vs #13 North Carolina (26-6). at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Time/TV: 7:00 pm, streaming on ACC Network Extra - praying for a better stream in a AAA ballpark as compared to what we've had earlier in the season.

Line: UNC --135, SC +105. Total 13.5.

Probable Starting Pitchers: Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 2-2, 4.83 ERA, 31.2 IP, 11 BB, 27Ks, .197 OBA v. Folger Boaz (Fr. LHP) 3-1, 5.89 ERA, 36.2 IP, 18 BB, 35 Ks, .285 OBA.

Moving Eskew out of the weekend rotation to fill in for Eddie Copper after his season-ending injury looks like the right move. Eskew just hasn't been consistent enough or pitched deep enough to games to justify him in the weekend rotation. Despite only allowing opponents to hit .197 against him, he has allowed a team-high six home runs.

UNC starter Folger Boaz was ranked as the 406th best prospect nationally and the 57th best LHP pitched by Perfect Game in the 2023 recruiting class. Boaz had also been a weekend starter for the Heels and has been roughed up lately. In his last four starts, (@ Miami, Georgia Tech, @ Wake, and @ UVA), he's pitched a total of 15.2 innings and allowed 25 hits, 19 runs, 10 walks, and seven home runs (a team high).

History: The Tar Heels have a 64-39-1 record against the Gamecocks but Carolina has won three of the last four games, all in Charlotte. The last seven matchups between the two schools have been played in Charlotte. UNC is 4-3 in those seven games against the Gamecocks. Mark Kingston is 3-2 against his alma mater at SC.

Last Meeting: The Gamecocks shut out the Heels on April 4, 2023, by a score of 5-0. Evan Stone had two hits and Matthew Becker struck out four in a three-inning start. The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the 7th before Jonathan French doubled in Michael Braswell, and Stone doubled in French. Gamecocks pitchers allowed only six hits in the game.

Weather: It's been raining in Charlotte most of the day but the rain should clear out by 5:00pm. Should be overcast and low 60s for the majority of the game.