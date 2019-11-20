South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp delivered the bad news Wednesday afternoon that senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards is doubtful for the Gamecocks' season finale against Clemson on Nov. 30.

Later on Wednesday night, during his call-in show, Muschamp said that he had spoken with Edwards' mom earlier in the day and that Edwards was in good spirits following his knee scope.

"I would say he's doubtful for the game, not out. There's a possibility, obviously, with a scope, but we'll see how it goes," Muschamp said. "But his health is first and foremost for us. I text back and forth with Michelle, his mama, tonight and he's in good spirits and everything went well with Jeff Guy, our team Orthopedic this morning."

Muschamp said that the Gamecocks do expect to get several contributors back for the Clemson game.

Running back Tavien Feaster, running back Mon Denson, wide receiver Chavis Dawkins, running back A.J. Turner and offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols are all back practicing and will play against Clemson.