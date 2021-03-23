 South Carolina Football: Mike Davis lands in ATL
Mike Davis lands in ATL

Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis is going home.

After a breakout year with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, the Atlanta native has signed a two-year deal worth $5.5 million with the Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport and others.

This past season, Davis amassed his first 1,000-yard season in 2020 with 1,015 scrimmage yards and a career-best 642 rush yards, 373 receiving yards and a team-high eight total touchdowns.

During his three-year career at South Carolina, Davis rushed for 2,440 yards and 22 touchdowns along with 70 receptions for 755 and two scores.

Mike Davis has reportedly signed with the Falcons. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
{{ article.author_name }}