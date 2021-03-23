Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis is going home.

After a breakout year with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, the Atlanta native has signed a two-year deal worth $5.5 million with the Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport and others.

This past season, Davis amassed his first 1,000-yard season in 2020 with 1,015 scrimmage yards and a career-best 642 rush yards, 373 receiving yards and a team-high eight total touchdowns.

During his three-year career at South Carolina, Davis rushed for 2,440 yards and 22 touchdowns along with 70 receptions for 755 and two scores.