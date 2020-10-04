 GamecockCentral - Mike Davis scores TD to put Panthers on the board
Mike Davis scores TD to put Panthers on the board

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
With Carolina starter Christian McCaffrey out, former South Carolina running back Mike Davis is getting plenty of chances in the Panthers' backfield.

After a nice, 21-yard run to put the Panthers in the red-zone, the former Gamecocks' standout put Carolina up 7-0 in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's game with this short TD run.

Check out the video below...

USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES
