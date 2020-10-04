GamecockCentral - Mike Davis scores TD to put Panthers on the board

Mike Davis scores TD to put Panthers on the board
With Carolina starter Christian McCaffrey out, former South Carolina running back Mike Davis is getting plenty of chances in the Panthers' backfield.
After a nice, 21-yard run to put the Panthers in the red-zone, the former Gamecocks' standout put Carolina up 7-0 in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's game with this short TD run.
Check out the video below...
LIKE this tweet if you're a fan of @MikeDavisRB! pic.twitter.com/5fhBud11CU— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 4, 2020