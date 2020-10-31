GamecockCentral - Mike Matulis finds love for new sport in life after football

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Mike Matulis was a key member of the Gamecocks football team during their best stretch in school history under Steve Spurrier.

Now Matulis has found a new arena to unleash some of his aggressiveness and compete with other athletes. Rather than hit opposing SEC defensive linemen, Matulis has put on the boxing gloves to hit opponents of a different kind.

Tonight, Matulis (5-1) will main event The Lights Out as he takes on Lamarco Ellis at Columbia's Jamil Shrine Temple at 6:30 p.m.

Those who want to watch Matulis can watch the event in person or online at JamesToneyPromotions.com.

Earlier this week, we caught up with Matulis about his time at South Carolina and his transition to the boxing world.