Mike Uva joins Gamecock Central

GamecockCentral.com's award-winning coverage of South Carolina Athletics is getting even better.

Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Mike Uva is joining the Gamecock Central team full-time and will bring his unique story-telling and news-breaking ability to the GC platform, effective immediately.

"I’m extremely grateful to be staying in Columbia to work with one of the most trusted outlets for Gamecock coverage," Uva said. "In my five-plus years of working in SC I’ve developed a deep appreciation for what Brian Shoemaker has created with Gamecock Central. Their incredible team and I share the same vision of giving the most passionate fanbase in the world the best coverage possible. As Director of Digital Content, I’m determined to help GC take their coverage to the next level as we look to change the game when it comes to Gamecock coverage."

Uva has become known for his ability to connect with the South Carolina fanbase both in-person and on social media and will now bring his insights and personality to the GC forums.

"Mike is a rising star in the media world and a tremendous addition to the already-excellent Gamecock Central crew," Gamecock Central Publisher Brian Shoemaker said. "I'm extremely excited about the different features he'll bring to the site and his willingness to connect with our loyal subscribers."

Uva first came to Columbia as a weekend sports anchor in July 2016 and quickly became known as a news-breaker and story teller in the Gamecock market.

Prior to arriving in the Midlands, Uva served as weekend sports anchor at WXVT in Greenville, Miss. where he got his first taste of covering SEC football.

An Emmy winning and four-time Emmy nominated sportscaster by the Southeast Chapter, Uva has been honored four times by the RTDNAC with sportscaster of the year honors and twice by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

He has covered two College Football National Championships, a World Series, a Super Bowl, and the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

After playing four years of collegiate football at Assumption College, Uva worked as a correspondent for ESPNBoston.com, providing play-by-play and color commentator for Assumption athletics.

