MiLaysia Fulwiley saves Gamecocks late: 'She put us on her back'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Down one, less than three minutes to go. Not dire straits, but still staring down the unthinkable.

Was South Carolina women’s basketball going to crash out in the Sweet 16, its first NCAA Tournament loss before the Final Four as a No. 1 seed since 2016?

In the simplest terms possible on a team specifically constructed so one player does not have to grab a game by the throat, MiLaysia Fulwiley said no.

Not on her watch.

South Carolina survived against Maryland, pulling out a 71-67 win largely thanks to Fulwiley’s 16 second half points and clutch buckets late.

“She was everything for us,” Adhel Tac said. “What she’s able to do is amazing. She put us on her back, honestly. She was able to lock in and get a lot of stuff going for us."

Fulwiley’s strong drive and subsequent finish at the rim gave South Carolina a lead it never relinquished. Two possessions later with the lead still at two points and the outcome very much in doubt, she did it again to create the all-important extension to a two-possession advantage.

In total she scored 11 of South Carolina’s 19-fourth quarter points, on top of seven of the 17 in the first quarter to help keep the offense afloat while Chloe Kitts was the only other Gamecock who scored in the opening 10 minutes.

“This is probably the time that she locks in a little bit more than others because it's win or go home,” Dawn Staley said about Fulwiley. “I think in those moments is when I feel like I can coach her the most, where she'll listen the most.”

But beyond the box score factor and the mathematical reality of the Gamecocks needing every last one of her points to finally put the game away, she provided something South Carolina has missed even during some of its best moments this year.

Easy button offense.

For years, it was a post player. Throw the ball to Aliyah Boston or Kamilla Cardoso, and there will be a bucket. At times South Carolina has found that on the best days for Joyce Edwards or Chloe Kitts, but it has not felt automatic.

For most of the day, every time Fulwiley got a head of steam off the dribble, it was either a surefire bucket or at least a trip to the free throw line. On a day where her teammates struggled, the outside shooting did not recover from Sunday’s struggles and the tension rose quickly, having something to fall back on was more crucial than ever.

"She was very big,” Edwards said. “She just settled us down with her scoring. I feel like everyone knows she's dependable, and she showed it today."

Settled down.

There is a certain level of comfort in reliability, in knowing there is at least one escape valve when a defense seemingly takes away everything else.

South Carolina came face-to-face with a season-ending loss, as close as it has come this early in a tournament in nearly a decade. Not just struggling or coming out sloppy, actually needing to make plays with a dwindling clock.

“I expect her to do the things that she was doing out there for us,” Staley said. “It's hard to guard and it's hard to double because she has really good court vision and she's got a really good ability to make layups in traffic, passes in traffic.

“I think she is just continuing to grow. The bigger the stage, I think the more she wants to shine.”

This is the evolution of Fulwiley, from a player with every trick in the book who you hope can harness it into game-changing dominance, to one you actively expect to pull a tournament game out of the fire.

"Lay is a big time player,” Te-Hina Paopao said. “She's going to show up in big time moments, and I'm just super proud of her and her journey.”

She showed up in a big time moment, and ensured South Carolina will have more on Sunday.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina women's basketball