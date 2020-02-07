Justin Minaya had an incredibly successful surgery on his thumb and Frank Martin said Minaya has a chance to return at some point near the end of the season.

The Gamecocks got some potentially good news Friday morning concerning one of their best players.

“The surgery was a home run from what I was told,” Martin said. “I don’t want to give you a date because you know how that goes but we’re looking at some time in early march. There is a possibility he can play this year.”

The Gamecocks (13-9, 5-4 SEC) play two regular season games in March—March 3 against Mississippi State and at Vanderbilt March 7—before the SEC Tournament the following week.

Getting Minaya back would mean getting a key defender and a really good offensive option back into the fold for a late season push to get into the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

Without him in the lineup, the Gamecocks struggled to do much against Ole Miss in an 84-70 loss Wednesday with Minaya not even on the bench.

Minaya went back to New Jersey to have the surgery and spend a few days with his family but will be back for tomorrow’s 1 p.m. tip with Texas A&M.

“His spirit wasn’t with us and that hurt us. We were a lot better yesterday and today,” Martin said. “He’ll be back with us on the bench tomorrow. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win but I think we’ll play more to the character of the team we built the last few months.”

With Minaya out, though, it leaves a glaring opening in the Gamecocks’ starting lineup.

Wildens Leveque got the start against the Rebels and played 21 minutes, scoring two points with one rebound. Entering Saturday’s game Martin’s not sure if it’ll be Leveque or someone else starting.

“I ran practice yesterday a certain way with certain lineups and then I had a different lineup today. I’ll sleep on it tonight and have a decision in the morning; I kind of like Wildens coming off the bench,” Martin said. “For whatever reason he plays a lot better when he comes off the bench. If he has to start, he has to be prepared for that. He’s a great kid. I know he’ll do whatever we ask him to do.”

With Keyshawn Bryant sliding to the four at times Wednesday the Gamecocks had arguably the worst defensive performance of their season, allowing a season-worst 115 points per 100 possessions.



Right now it’s between three guys to start with Leveque, Alanzo Frink and Jalyn McCreary. Frink started four games to start the season but hasn’t played more than 16 minutes in SEC play while McCreary is settling into a nice groove in league play and has never started a collegiate game.

“I don’t want to go really small with three little guards and Keyshawn at the four. I don’t want to do that. I did it some in the second half against ole miss but we got our tails absolutely destroyed on the glass. It eliminates physicality, it eliminates shot blocking,” “I have to figure out whether Jalyn, Alanzo or Wildens, which one of the there I want to go with. I have to sleep on it. That should tell you how uncertain I am. I’m still not sure about it. “