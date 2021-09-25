Missed opportunities prominent in loss to Kentucky

The Gamecocks would fail on three fourth down conversions, all three in Kentucky territory with two coming late in the game in a six-point loss.

South Carolina had every opportunity late to climb back from a 10-point deficit and beat Kentucky and couldn't, dropping Saturday's game 16-10 to fall to 2-2 and 0-2 in the league through four games.

This will be one the Gamecocks look back on in the shoulda-woulda-coulda column.

Like the last two weeks, the Gamecocks fell behind early giving up touchdowns on the opening drive of the game but the defense stiffened up the remainder of the game.

The Gamecock defense forced two turnovers through the first three quarters and only allowed six more Kentucky points the second and third quarters to keep it a game.

The offense, though, just couldn't capitalize on any momentum, struggling to do anything in the first half and then missing out on a chance to tie or take the lead right at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

South Carolina would get the ball back after a fumble on the Kentucky 30 yard line and immediately go backwards thanks to a holding call and the drive would stall out three plays later without any points, failing to convert on fourth down because of a dropped pass.

They'd get the ball back again immediately after on the third of three turnovers South Carolina defense forced but would turn the ball over again on downs with Doty firing incomplete to Dakereon Joyner to turn the ball over.

South Carolina attempted three fourth downs and failed to convert on all three, a problem compounded with going 3-for-12 and averaging 4.8 yards per play on third down.

Kentucky seemingly iced the game with nine plays and 51 yards to kick a field goal to put the Wildcats up two scores with less than five minutes left.

The Gamecocks would make it somewhat interesting late with a Parker White 54-yarder, cutting the deficit to six points but South Carolina kicked it deep to Kentucky and the Wildcats were able to run out the rest of the clock.

South Carolina's offense was better at times in the second half but struggled the majority of the night, averaging just 4.2 yards per play and only having three drives starting in their own territory crossing midfield.

Luke Doty, in his first start of the season, would finish 17-for-25, 158 yards and a score with five of those completions and 62 yards coming on the Gamecocks' touchdown drive, a five-yard catch from Jalen Brooks.

South Carolina's defense would do its job most of the night, holding Kentucky to field goals in the red zone and limiting a potentially potent offense to just 16 points.