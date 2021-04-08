Mississippi State baseball commit hearing from Gamecocks football
Jackson (Miss.) Madison Ridgeland Academy class of 2022 three-star linebacker Stone Blanton committed to Mississippi State to play baseball last January but that hasn't stopped other schools from pursuing him on the football field.
South Carolina is one of several programs that have prioritized the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder who is ranked as the No. 11 inside linebacker in his class by Rivals.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news