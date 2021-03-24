One of the Southeast's top defensive prospects is Southaven (Mississippi) tackle Aaron Bryant, who's seen his stock really take off since early in 2021.

South Carolina - which drew a virtual visit recently from the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, is a program that the high three-star seems quite interested in going forward.

Bryant went on the record with GamecockCentral.com to break down his interest in the program and what's next in his recruitment.