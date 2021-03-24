Mississippi tackle talks Gamecocks
One of the Southeast's top defensive prospects is Southaven (Mississippi) tackle Aaron Bryant, who's seen his stock really take off since early in 2021.
South Carolina - which drew a virtual visit recently from the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, is a program that the high three-star seems quite interested in going forward.
Bryant went on the record with GamecockCentral.com to break down his interest in the program and what's next in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news