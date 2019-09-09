SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina's first true road game of the season is less than two weeks away, and the Gamecocks know now what

The Gamecocks will kick off against Missouri at 4 p.m. ET at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri with the game televised on the SEC Network.



It's the second straight non-night game between these two schools with the last night game coming two years ago at Missouri..

The Gamecocks have won three straight over the Tigers, including last time in the other Columbia, 31-13.

Last time the two teams played, South Carolina won a wild one, a 37-35 paired with a third-quarter monsoon and a Michael Scarnecchia game-winning drive capped by a Parker White field goal.

Both teams are in similar places right now in their seasons with each dropping their season opener but rebounding with big wins in Week 2 with both teams now 1-1 entering this weekend.

Missouri hosts Southeast Missouri State Saturday while the Gamecocks welcome in the No. 2 Crimson Tide to Williams-Brice for the 3:30 p.m. CBS game.