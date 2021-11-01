Missouri game time announced

South Carolina's next road tilt will be in the middle of the afternoon.

The Gamecocks will kick off on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. on the road against Missouri with the game televised on the SEC Network, the league announced Monday.

Missouri has won the last two in this series, including a 17-10 win at Williams-Brice last season in the first game after Will Muschamp was fired.

The last South Carolina win in the series was in 2018, a 37-35 win in the rain, and the last win in Missouri was the year before, 31-21.

South Carolina is currently 1-1 in games starting at noon, 2-0 in midday games and 1-3 at night this season.

The Gamecocks are coming off a bye and will host Florida this weekend (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) while the Tigers took care of Vanderbilt on the road 37-28 and play at Georgia this weekend (noon, ESPN).