Mix In A Water Monday: Guest - Jacob August (11/15/21)

**In case you're new to these, one of the new pieces that I'll be adding to GC is "Mix in a Water Monday" where we'll go back and breakdown the last game with a former USC player, in hopes to paint a clearer picture for fans from the eyes of someone who has played in the SEC.

To breakdown last week's game against Missouri and to look ahead to the remainder of the regular-season, former USC tight end Jacob August joins us. August played five seasons for the Gamecocks under Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp (2014-2018). During his redshirted senior year, August was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.





In this week’s installment, August and I discuss:

- Why August felt their was a hangover from the Florida but the positives that can still come from it

- Sharing his personal experience of going through a coaching change at USC what the key ingredients of having success are.

- Breaking down Jason Brown’s performance and what he’s noticed from the position all season

-Why blocking continues to be an issue and what he believes will help fix it

-The challenges of not looking ahead to the Clemson game when the entire campus keeps reminding you that you’re playing them in a week

-How Mike Bobo’s departure left a bad taste in the mouths of USC players and what he knows is going on through their heads this week