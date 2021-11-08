Mix in a Water Monday: Guest - Langston Moore (11/8/21)

**In case you're new to these, one of the new pieces that I'll be adding to GC is "Mix in a Water Monday" where we'll go back and breakdown the last game with a former USC player, in hopes to paint a clearer picture for fans from the eyes of someone who has played in the SEC.

To breakdown last week's game against Florida and look ahead to the remainder of the regular-season, former USC defensive lineman Langston Moore joins us. Moore played four seasons for the Gamecocks under Lou Holtz (1999-02) before being selected in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He would go on to play seven seasons in the NFL.





In this week’s installment, Moore and I discuss:

- What changed for USC off the bye-week

- What OC Marcus Satterfield did differently with the play-calling

- Explaining how the the offense looked simplified and what that means

- How the D-Line anchored an impressive night for the defense

- The impact this win over Florida can have on not just this team this year but on the foundation of what Shane Beamer and this program is trying to build



