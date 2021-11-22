Mix in a Water Monday: Guest - Stephen Garcia

**In case you're new to these, one of the new pieces that I'll be adding to GC is "Mix in a Water Monday" where we'll go back and breakdown the last game with a former USC player, in hopes to paint a clearer picture for fans from the eyes of someone who has played in the SEC.

To breakdown last week's game against Auburn and to look ahead to the Clemson game, former USC QB Stephen Garcia joins us. Garcia played five seasons for the Gamecocks under Steve Spurrier (2007-11). Although it has been over a decade since, Garcia remains the last SEC East QB to beat Alabama, who did so in 2010. It remains USC's only win over a No.1 ranked team.

In this week’s installment, Garcia and I discuss the following:

- Recap USC's win over Auburn

- What Garcia believes has been holding the offense back for most of the season

- Assessing Jason Brown’s performance and what his takeaways are on the QB after watching him start the past three games

- What Clemson week means to him and some of his earliest memories about being part of the rivalry

- The impact Shane Beamer has had in his first-year as head coach

- If Garcia's streak of being the last SEC East QB to beat Alabama will end this year in the SEC Championship, if the Tide make it