Mix in a Water Monday: Guest - Syvelle Newton (10/25/21)

**In case you're new to these, one of the new pieces that I'll be adding to GC is "Mix in a Water Monday" where we'll go back and breakdown the last game with a former USC player, in hopes to paint a clearer picture for fans from the eyes of someone who has played in the SEC.

To breakdown last week's game against Texas A&M and look ahead to the bye-week, former USC offensive quarterback/do-it-all athlete Syvelle Newton joins us. Newton played four seasons for the Gamecocks under Lou Holtz (2003-04) and Steve Spurrier (2005-06).





In this week’s installment, Newton and I discuss:

- What takes place this week during the bye-week

- What's holding the offense back

- How to simplify the offense

- Why Newton doesn't believe it's a talent issue for USC

- How the blocking issues aren't all on the offensive line