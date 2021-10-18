Mix in a Water Monday: Recapping Vandy, with guest Cory Helms

In case you're new to these, one of the new pieces that I'll be adding to GC is "Mix in a Water Monday" where we'll go back and breakdown the last game with a former USC player, in hopes to paint a clearer picture for fans from the eyes of someone who has played in the SEC.

To breakdown last week's game against Vanderbilt, former USC offensive lineman Cory Helms joins us. Helms played three seasons for the Gamecocks (2015-17) after transferring in from Wake Forest before serving as a grad assistant coach for USC during the 2018 season. He had a brief stint in the NFL and has since been coaching high school football at Gray Collegiate as an offensive line coach.

In this week’s installment, Cory and I discuss:

- What’s holding back the offense

- How the OL can improve

- The challenges of having a new offensive coordinator

- What USC has shown him seven games into the year

- Why it would be an awful idea to fire any coach at this point of the year

- His message to Gamecock fans and why he won’t tell them to be patient