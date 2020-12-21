New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is expected to make moves this week to begin filling out his staff in Columbia, and GamecockCentral.com has an update for subscribers, including:

- More on Mike Bobo and another possible play-calling name you've seen online

- A new name we're keeping an eye on for an offensive staff position

- The latest on a defensive coach with ties to Shane Beamer who's picked up more steam as of late

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Monday morning staff update

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

Not ready to pay? Use the code GCNSD to get a free trial from now until January 29, 2021!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!