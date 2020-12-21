Monday morning Gamecock football staff notes
New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is expected to make moves this week to begin filling out his staff in Columbia, and GamecockCentral.com has an update for subscribers, including:
- More on Mike Bobo and another possible play-calling name you've seen online
- A new name we're keeping an eye on for an offensive staff position
- The latest on a defensive coach with ties to Shane Beamer who's picked up more steam as of late
SUBSCRIBER LINK: Monday morning staff update
For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.
Not ready to pay? Use the code GCNSD to get a free trial from now until January 29, 2021!
If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!
If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!