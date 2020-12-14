Monday update on Gamecock football, bowl situation
Staff and players for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team arrived back in Columbia today for testing and meetings, and GamecockCentral.com has more to report on several topics.
- What do numbers look like for the team in terms of availability?
- The latest on bowl scenario timeline
- What are players doing in the meantime?
- Will two coaches that will certainly not return next season participate in the bowl game?
SUBSCRIBER LINK: The latest word on Gamecock football
