Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was at South Carolina Thursday for the first time since the new staff took over and loved the new vibe from the program.

"It feels very different," Freeling said. "It's a lot better than it was, I feel like, it's just a whole different environment. The culture is really there now, I could tell. I feel like they'll be doing a lot bigger things this season compared to in the past."

