Monte Lee trying to 'dominate his role' back in Columbia

After 14 seasons as a head coach at Charleston Southern and Clemson, Monte Lee is stepping back into the assistant coaching role.

South Carolina's hitting coach/recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet announced his retirement to spend more time with his family, and head coach Mark Kingston tabbed Lee as the man to fill out his coaching staff ahead of a pivotal 2023 season for the program.





Lee was the head coach at Clemson for the last seven seasons but was fired after the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since it missed five in a row from 1982-1986.

Despite having other offers to swiftly return to the head coaching rankings, Lee elected to return to the program where he spent six years as an assistant under Ray Tanner.

Although to him, it was never really a decision.

“It’s the University of South Carolina; it’s pretty simple,” Lee said during his introductory press conference. “I’ve been here. I know what this program is all about, and I know what this program can do. It didn’t necessarily have anything to do with the roster or anything like that, it’s the University of South Carolina. I was here for six years; I grew up 30 minutes from here. It was a no-brainer.”

The Gamecocks qualified for the postseason all six seasons with Lee on the coaching staff from 2003-2008, winning the SEC Tournament in 2004 and reaching the College World Series twice as part of Tanner’s six trips to Omaha overall.

But the program has not been back since Tanner’s last season in 2012 and has missed the NCAA Tournament in three of the last six completed seasons. Now the job is to get them back up, something Lee will have a hand in both on game days and during the offseason.

“We’re going to be really, really big on the players being selfless and putting the program first and dominating their role,” Lee said. “I think that’s very, very important. If you want to play at a National Championship level, you have to be willing to sacrifice for the program, be selfless and dominate your role.”



