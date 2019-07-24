Maik Kotsar - Kotsar continues to be very passive this summer. This is in direct contrast to how he's played the past several summers, where he showed a lot more willingness to shoot from behind the arc as well as drive into contact. He's made some nice passes, but I'd still like to see him make an effort to use his large frame against what is a very undersized Pro Am league. So far, he's been outmuscled by both Alanzo Frink and Jaylen McCreary.

Jermaine Couisnard - Couisnard can flat out score the basketball. He's a big-bodied kid that just finds ways to get to the rim. His outside shot is above average, but I've been really impressed with how smooth he is getting to the rim. For a kid who doesn't have actual college game experience, I've been really impressed with how mature his game is. By the time all is said and done, this recruiting class could be the one that gets Frank back to the promised land.

Alanzo Frink - Frink looks much more comfortable than he did a year ago. Frank talked about Frink's tendency to drag his feet which led to his ankle issues a season ago. So far, Frink is much lighter on his feet and plays with more of a bounce. He's also not afraid to use his body to bang around when necessary, but I'm hoping he can keep it under control so he doesn't draw unnecessary fouls. If Kotsar finds himself back in Frank's doghouse, I can definitely see Frink getting more minutes.

Keyshawn Bryant - Last summer I was sure that Bryant was going to be a project player. This summer, I've been quite impressed with how confidently he's playing. He's not afraid to drive the ball, and more often than not, ends up finding a way to score. His outside shot looks much more smooth than last year, but when he misses, he misses by a lot. His team found themselves down by one with seconds left, but Bryant took the inbound the length of the court and laid it in right before the buzzer to secure the win. That doesn't happen a year ago. Oh, and he continues to destroy the rim with thunderous dunks every chance he gets. This kid will shatter a backboard before it's all said and done.

Wildens Leveque - Leveque continues to play very smooth. He doesn't look like a kid that was just a high schooler a few months ago. I continue to be impressed with the way he runs the court for a big guy. He's got a high level motor and will only get better. If he can control his body on the defensive side of the ball, teams will find it hard to score against him. Like most big guys, there's still some coordination issues, but those will get worked out by Frank and staff.

Trae Hannibal - Holy cow. Hannibal might be the most athletic point guard I've seen in...well, a long long time. The kid is built like a bowling ball, but can leap out of the gym. If there's a knock on him, it might be his outside shot. How this kid wasn't an All-American, I don't know. I'm excited to see how this kid performs against college competition, and I don't think he'll disappoint. He threw down several powerful dunks Tuesday, one of which caused the gym to erupt. I haven't been as excited about a player in a long time.

T.J. Moss - Moss continues to perplex me. He's a great outside shooter, but needs to do a much better job of choosing what shots to take. He'll be playing in a much more structured offense during the season, but I would like to see him do a better job of getting his teammates involved.

Jalyn McCreary - McCreary looked much more comfortable Tuesday than he did the first night. He showed more athletic flashes and has a knack for putting back the offensive rebounds he was able to grab. He also displayed a nice touch around the rim. He should be able to provide some valuable bench minutes this season.

Seventh Woods - Woods continued to struggle shooting the ball and finishing at the rim Tuesday...granted he was matched up several times against a guy name Sindarius Thornwell. At one point, a teammate had to tell him to take the shot when it was open. He was a little more aggressive than he was the first night, but I would love to see him challenge himself more, and not just settle for the open three.

Jair Bolden - Bolden continues to be a very solid player. He has a very mature game, and he constantly looks for ways to get teammates involved. He's a good enough shooter that teams will have to account for him when he's on the floor.

Trey Anderson - Anderson looked a little more comfortable Tuesday, and found himself with several open three opportunities. He knocked down several and also was able to drive the ball on a few trips. Anderson will provide the team with an athletic guy with length who can knock down the open jumper, but I look for him to provide minutes off the bench initially.