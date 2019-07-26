Maik Kotsar - Kotsar was as aggressive as I've seen him in some time Thursday. He had several dunks in transition, and was aggressive on the defensive side as well. He stood his ground when guys drove the lane leading to several blocks. Before Thursday, Kotsar had been very passive, but finally started to show signs of life. It will be interesting to see which version shows up once the season begins.

Jermaine Couisnard - Couisnard continued his torrid scoring, although he wasn't quite as efficient as earlier nights. I was especially impressed with his ability to see the floor in transition. Couisnard has a very mature offensive game for his age. Having a year under his belt in Frank's defensive system can only help.

Alanzo Frink - Frink has steadily had a very solid Pro Am. He's much more coordinated than he was a year ago, and plays with much more confidence. His outside shot leaves something to be desired, but it's doubtful he'll be looked to shoot much given the outside scoring the team possesses.

Keyshawn Bryant - Bryant has improved as much as any player i've seen over a year's time. The scary part is that he still has lots of room to grow. He is as violent a dunker as I think I've ever seen. Bryant has the ability to use his athleticism to change the course of a game. He's a very solid compliment to what Lawson and Couisnard bring to the team.

Wildens Leveque - Leveque continued his steady play Thursday. His game is advanced for an incoming freshman, and he has a very high ceiling. He should contribute nicely as he develops throughout the season.

Trae Hannibal - Hannibal's freakish athleticism was once again on display. Hannibal, like his classmates, don't play like typical freshman. They bring a much higher basketball IQ than previous classes and will contribute heavily this upcoming season. With so many guard, it will be interesting to see how Frank shuffles his lineup, but Hannibal will earn his share of minutes.

T.J. Moss - Moss is probably the one player that I still haven't yet got a feel for. He can shoot the outside shot well, but has trouble driving and finishing. He'll need to do a much better job finding teammates as well as improving his shot selection. As with the other guards, he'll most likely earn his minutes based on how well he's able to play defense.

Jalyn McCreary - McCreary had what I would consider to be his arrival Thursday. He looked way more comfortable than previous nights and his athleticism was on full display as he threw down several powerful dunks. McCreary has an extra gear when it comes to rebounding which should help him to collect his share of high percentage shots on the offensive end.

Seventh Woods - Woods finally looked like the player that everyone expected him to be. He was much more aggressive both offensively and defensively. He wasn't scared to drive or pull up for the outside shot. He had some moments where he was out of control driving the lane, but I'll take that aggressiveness over his previous passiveness. His outside shot was better than previous nights and he displayed a very nice touch on several passes to get teammates involved.

Jair Bolden - Bolden was as good as i've seen him. Previously, he'd opted to play more of a point guard role, often looking to make passes to get teammates involved. Thursday, he turned it up a notch, and showed what makes him dangerous as a scorer. He was able to create space and challenge opposing players where he won more than he lost. He continues to be a very mature player on the court which will only help a very young team.

Trey Anderson - Like previous nights, Anderson was very active even though the stats don't really show it. Anderson is a player that is always on the move. In a league such as the Pro Am, there's a tendency for players to take time off, but Anderson is constantly in motion. His shot is still pretty inconsistent, but he has a high ceiling and has the size to compete for rebounds on the defensive end. Like the other freshman, he has ability and looks to be a very solid guy than Frank and company can develop.