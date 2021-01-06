 South Carolina Gamecocks football: More on a DC candidate
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-06 12:07:15 -0600') }} football Edit

More on a DC name to watch

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
In this update for GamecockCentral.com members, we have more on the background and candidacy of a name to watch at the vacant defensive coordinator position. Which current SEC coach is in the mix?

SUBSCRIBER LINK: More on a defensive coordinator candidate

Zac Arnett Gamecocks
We have more to report on a name to watch at the vacant defensive coordinator position (SDSU Athletics)
