GamecockCentral - More on new South Carolina commit Jayden Johnson

More on new South Carolina commit Jayden Johnson
New Cedartown (Ga.) head football coach Jamie Abrams has only been on the job for six months so the extent of his knowledge of new South Carolina commit Jayden Johnson is limited to the film he's watched from last season and what he's seen from about five days of workouts.
But he's looking forward to seeing what his new do-it-all standout can do in person this fall as Abrams takes over the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news