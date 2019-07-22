Maik Kotsar - Kotsar will be counted on heavily this year, being the final member of the Final Four team. With that being said, it's no secret that Kotar's confidence seemed to dwindle midway through last season. I didn't really see anything to show that he's regained the flashes we saw during his freshman campaign. He continues to shy away from contact and is very hesitant driving the ball. He did have some nice passes Sunday, but I would love to see him play with a much higher intensity and aggressiveness.

Jermaine Couisnard - Frank has said several times that Couisnard has the ability to load the stat sheet. That was evident Sunday as Couisnard put up 40 points in his Pro Am debut. He's a thick-bodied kid that has a decent, unorthodox shot, but finds ways to score. I was impressed at how seriously he took playing the defensive side of the ball. If he can develop as a defender, I could definitely see Couisnard becoming a Duane Notice style player, but with a higher scoring ability.

Alanzo Frink - Frink has done a really good job of transforming his body from last season. He trimmed his baby fat and looks to have added some good muscle weight in its place. He looks more confident and is lighter on his feet. His shot is still a work in progress, but he displayed some nice aggressive play, several times getting the better of Maik Kotsar. Frink's development will be crucial while players like McCreary and Henry develop within Frank's system.

Keyshawn Bryant - Bryant didn't take long to pick up where he left off, throwing down a vicious windmill dunk early in the first half. He followed up with several more over the course of the game in addition to showing an improved touch from long distance. Bryant just has a knack for scoring and is miles from where he was this time last summer. If he can continue to develop as he did his freshman season, Bryant could be the breakout player of the upcoming season.

Wildens Leveque - Leveque has been described as a Chris Silva-type player who's more fundamentally developed. I'm not sure that's a fair description as Silva was an athletic freak from day one. Leveque, in my opinion, is more of a Sam Muldrow type player who brings length and decent athleticism. He is as advertised...very good fundamentally, can alter shots and is a strong rebounder. The one thing that really stood out to me is how well he runs the floor. Leveque was the beneficiary of several fast breaks and finished strong each time. Leveque might be the most skilled big man of Frank's tenure.

Trae Hannibal - Hannibal looks like he should be playing linebacker for Will Muschamp. He is not your prototypical freshman. If someone were to create a Frank Martin point guard in a lab, he'd be the guy. He's an above average ball handler and isn't afraid of contact. For a guy his size, he can sky to the rim, and I feel badly for anyone who gets in his way. His outside shot is a little suspect, but I look for Hannibal to be the everyday point guard of the future.

T.J. Moss - Moss has never seen a shot he didn't like. He's not scared to shoot it from anywhere on the court. He reminds me a little of Zam Fredrick due to his streaky nature. He can put up 40 one night and 5 the next. However, he does provide an outside shooting touch that will be needed now that the Gamecocks have lost Gravett and Campbell.

Jalyn McCreary - McCreary is an athletic guy who, assuming he develops, should provide some minutes off the bench. In his first action, it was hard to get a good idea of what he brings to the court. His athleticism and length should be enough to get him some early playing time this season. He and Anderson are the players that could be considered projects at this point, but are far ahead of project players from previous seasons.

Seventh Woods - I honestly have to say I feel bad for Woods. I had the opportunity to watch Woods the first time he participated in the Pro Am several years back. He went one-on-one with Devan Downey, and at one point drove past Downey and finished with a strong jam. The gym erupted and Downey responded by shutting down Woods for the rest of the game. I was able to see him a couple more times during his high school career and Woods, quietly, was always the most confident guy on the court. Fast forward to today. Woods doesn't have the edge he once had and seems to need to once again find the groove that he displayed as a highly recruited kid out of high school. The talent is there. The question is, can Frank and company help him to rediscover himself.

Jair Bolden - Bolden should fit right in once the Gamecocks' season starts up. He's a thick kid who has a high basketball IQ. Despite being having to sit out a season, Bolden already looks to be one of the leaders for the team. He's an above average scorer who's not afraid to drive or opt for the outside shot instead. Bolden is a player I'm excited for this season as he'll give opposing defenses something to think about if they choose to pressure Lawson.

Trey Anderson - Anderson showed some flashes of what he brings to the table Sunday. He had a nice putback dunk over some guys that just seemed to come out of nowhere. He also has an unorthodox outside shot, but was able to knock down a couple of threes in his first action. Like McCreary, the tools are there, but he will need to be developed through Frank's system to start seeing meaningful minutes.



