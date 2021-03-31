@GamecockCentral

 T.J. Moss enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 17:23:50 -0500') }} football

Moss hits the transfer portal

GC Staff
A third South Carolina men's basketball player this week has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Gamecocks redshirt sophomore point guard T.J. Moss hit the portal Wednesday afternoon, Gamecock Central has confirmed.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Moss played 55 games in a South Carolina uniform, averaging 15.1 minutes and 3.3 points per game.

A former three-star prospect, Moss signed with the Gamecocks in the 2018 class.

Moss joins point guard Trae Hannibal and and forward Jalyn McCreary in the portal.

