Most impactful players eight weeks into the season

Before the final stretch, it's time to look back at some of the most impactful players this season on the roster based on some advanced metrics.

South Carolina defensively has played well at times and the offense has struggled to get off the ground, especially of late, and will need to be better there if it wants to get to a bowl.

It's been a rollercoaster season and the Gamecocks find themselves 4-4 at the bye week with plenty to play for the final four games of the year.

Josh Vann

Outside of Trae Kenion—who’s played fewer than 100 snaps this season—Vann is the best regular contributor in terms of predicted points added and has been an asset in both the run and pass game.

On average when he runs the ball he adds an expected point total of 1.485 points when he runs the ball and just under 0.770 points in the pass game as well. Vann’s in the middle of a career year with 24 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns to pair with 55 rushing yards.

He’s also been the team’s most explosive player period with two runs of at least 12 yards and 10 catches of at least 18.

Jaheim Bell

Bell is right behind Vann on the team in EPA at 0.808 and is an incredible asset in the pass game, aided by a big game against Vanderbilt. He adds on average 0.943 points in the pass game when targeted but minus-0.134 points in the run game.

South Carolina uses him in a lot of ways—tight end, receiver, full back, H-back—and he has 17 catches for 278 yards and two scores and three carries for 16 yards.

His five explosive plays are the most by a tight end on the South Carolina offense.

JJ Enagbare

After entering the season with NFL draft buzz around him, Enagbare’s lived up to the hype. He’s the team’s highest-graded defender per PFF at 91.1 and leads the team with a whopping 34 pressures (the next best is Aaron Sterling at 13).

His 18 hurries are the most on the team by 10, and he has two batted balls at the line of scrimmage to pair with 15 stops, fourth on the team and most by an EDGE player.

South Carolina’s pass rush is one of the better ones in the SEC, and Enagbare is a big reason why.

Jaylan Foster

The transfer, former walk-on is an All-American candidate and playing at an All-SEC level eight games into the season and is the fifth-highest graded player on the team, third-highest among starters.

He leads the country in interceptions with five—the most at South Carolina since Ko Simpson’s six in 2004—and has a QBR rating of 83.3 when targeted this season.

Kai Kroeger

For Kroeger to be on this list shows just how valuable Kroeger’s been this year, right now sixth in the league in yards per punt (44.55) with a long of 73 and 15 of his 38 punts downed inside the 20 yard line. Of his 38 punts, 12 have been over 50.