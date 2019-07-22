The South Carolina Gamecocks football program is in the midst of an important 2020 recruiting cycle, and set to embark on a key preseason in advance of the 2019 season.

GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell each give their takes on a pair of important topics here: which single prospect from the 2020 class is most important for Will Muschamp and his staff, and which game during the 2019 season would be the biggest signature win for the Gamecocks?

