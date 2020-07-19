Below we look at a few seniors on each side of the ball who are vital to the Gamecocks' success this season.

If they do increase win totals, it means a few seniors on the roster stepped up and had big final years on campus.

South Carolina won just four games, only three in the SEC and want to drastically improve that in 2020, if there is a season.

Will Muschamp's said it plenty of times before, but last season didn't go the way the Gamecocks wanted or expected it to.

Offense

Sadarius Hutcherson

The Gamecock offensive line last season had its ups and downs during a four-win season, but Hutcherson was one of the biggest pieces to any success it had in 2019.

If the Gamecocks are going to be good up front, it's going to hinge a lot on Hutcherson's talent and leadership ability as he takes over as the senior-most lineman.

He's bouncing back inside to his more natural position at guard, which should be a boost to South Carolina's offense that struggled to run inside and he'll be a big factor in determining just how well the offense plays in year one under Mike Bobo.

Nick Muse

Playing as the back up to Kyle Markway Muse showed flashes of what he can be before tearing his ACL, but this year he's the clear cut favorite to start come the season opener.

If he can come back the same, if not better than he was, off the ACL injury then it gives the Gamecocks another weapon offensively to use to try and resurrect a passing game that was very anemic near the end of last season.

Shi Smith

Sticking with the pass game for a little bit, the Gamecocks last year struggled when Bryan Edwards was out in large part because there wen't multiple downfield threats when he wasn't out there.

Smith is likely to be used as the teams vertical threat last season as the teams most seasoned and talented receiver on the roster. The Gamecocks have had a string of receivers to put up career numbers as seniors—Deebo Samuel and Edwards both did—and if he does in 2020 the Gamecocks should look better offensively.

Honorable mention: Collin Hill

The Colorado State grad transfer who came over with Bobo is either going to win the starting quarterback job or be a competent backup to Ryan Hilinski to help him learn the new offensive system. Either of those things are valuable to South Carolina in 2020.

Defense

Sherrod Greene

Greene is coming off arguably his best and most consistent season yet and will be asked to do even more as a senior this year. The Gamecocks do have Ernest Jones coming back but lose TJ Brunson's consistent production at one of the outside linebacker spots.

It'll be up to Greene to pick up some, if not most, of that slack, and if he does then the defense has a chance to be very good.

Aaron Sterling

Sterling really came into his own as a junior, registering 10 tackles for loss and six sacks last season. He's the team's starting defensive end entering preseason practices and if he continues his development he'll have another solid season anchoring one of the edges of the defense.

Keir Thomas

The redshirt senior tackle is one of the biggest wildcards on the team after missing almost all of last season dealing with a foot infection.

In three years prior he was Mr. Do It All on the defensive line, playing end out of necessity before bouncing back inside to his natural spot at tackle.

The Gamecocks are going to need someone on the interior to step up now that Javon Kinlaw and Kobe Smith are in the NFL and Thomas might be the guy tasked to do that as a senior with 37 career games under his belt.