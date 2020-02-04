News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 06:11:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Muschamp a plus with four-star Trenilyas Tatum

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Jonesboro (Georgia) Mount Zion's Trenilyas Tatum hit South Carolina's campus on Saturday in conjunction with one of Gamecock football's junior day events.

"The trip was amazing," Tatum told GamecockCentral.com. "I loved things there. What stood out to me was the coaches and their hospitality. They really care about their players."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}