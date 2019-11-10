SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It's been a rough year for South Carolina football, and the frustrations came to a head Saturday night.

The Gamecocks dropped a non-conference game to Appalachian State 20-15, guaranteeing at best a .500 record in the regular season.

Despite the struggles, Will Muschamp said he still feels support from Ray Tanner and new president Bob Caslen.

“Absolutely," Muschamp said. "Everybody’s been positive and supportive of what we need to do moving forward. We’re excited about where we are but where we’re moving. We’ve made a lot of strides, a lot of progress. We’re a program in the first three years with this staff won more games than anyone else has.”

Caslen, who took office recently, was not involved in the hiring of Muschamp four years ago.

The Gamecocks are 4-6 on the year, 3-4 in the SEC with two tough games remaining at Texas A&M and home against No. 5 Clemson.

A loss in either of those two games and the Gamecocks will have their first losing regular season of Muschamp's tenure and the second losing season since he took over; his first team finished the regular season 6-6 but lost in a bowl game to finish 7-6.

A loss to A&M would mean the second losing SEC season in four years under Will Muschamp.

This year, they've struggled to produce on offense, averaging 20.9 points against FBS competition, including putting up 15 points Saturday to Appalachian State.



“We’ve had some inconsistencies this year that have been frustrating but we’re looking forward to battling out of it," Muschamp said.

Muschamp was asked the question about support in reference to Chad Morris being fired at Arkansas 22 games into his tenure, becoming the second coach in the last week to be fired less than two years on the job.

Florida State's Willie Taggart was let go 21 games into his time with the Seminoles.