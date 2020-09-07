Through three weeks of camp the staff has a little bit of an idea, but the jury is still out on the team’s identity until the coaches settle on the key players and personnel offensively.

One of Mike Bobo’s biggest challenges with resurrecting a South Carolina offense that struggled mightily last season was figuring out the identity of the offense: what can the Gamecocks do and do well?

“I think looking at personnel groupings is still working itself out at the receiver position, at the tight end position,” Will Muschamp said. “We have narrowed some things down but I wouldn’t say we’ve made some huge answers right now as far as what we’re doing…We’re still working through that a little bit.”

This week is big for South Carolina’s coaching staff as the final week of the traditional training camp before beginning preparations for Tennessee next week, giving the coaches two full meeting days, three practices and a scrimmage to figure out the top tier of offensive players offensively.

There’s still a lot of questions at almost ever position offensively, but the Gamecocks know some of the guys who will help them and the things they’ll do offensively tailored to their skill set.

Shi Smith, Xavier Legette and Rico Powers are all receivers who impressed Bobo and Adam Prentice at fullback and H-back has stood out as well. Because of that, the staff knows a few things they’ll do with a lot of questions still persisting.

“Adam Prentice is going to be a really good fullback for us so there will be some traditional two-back. He can also play as a wing, which you see as a tight end. Trying to get the right reps for a tight end is going to be critical through the next week as we continue to evolve and look at that. At the receiver position it’s the same,” Muschamp said. “I think he feels good coming out of last night with the receiver position. It’s something we talked about (Sunday).”

South Carolina has meetings Monday before practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll meet again Friday and scrimmage Saturday at noon to mimic the start time of Week 2’s game against Florida.

This is the final week of the training camp before the coaching staff begins installing the game plan for the season opener against Tennessee.

It means the Gamecocks will stop installing and begin putting players in different packages more tailored to their skill set, which can be a little more difficult during a camp setting.

“It’s hard when you’re installing an offense or a defense and you’re trying to install base concepts in what you do and knowing you’re not going to ask a player to do this on this play or this against this defense but in order to install the concept you have to get it install but you’re sitting there saying, ‘I’m never going to put this guy in this situation.’ We have to get things installed and exposed to players because it might be something from an offensive line standpoint we must work on but maybe we won’t ever as this tight end to do what we would be asking him to do in a scrimmage situation,” Muschamp said.

That’s where it’s tough sometimes because you get yourself in a really bad matchup in either offense or defense based on just trying to get a look at the play or get a look at the defense. From a coordinator standpoint or head coach standpoint you’re just trying to get a look at the play or a look at the defense. You’re just trying to get it repped and expose it to nine other guys knowing there are two guys that won’t be in that position come Sept. 26 or they shouldn’t be.”